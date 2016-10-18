FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-VASCO sees Q3 revenue of $42 million to $44 million
October 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VASCO sees Q3 revenue of $42 million to $44 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VASCO Data Security International Inc

* VASCO announces preliminary third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09 from continuing operations

* VASCO data security international inc - "Our Q3 results were negatively impacted primarily by extension of sales cycles in European region" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

