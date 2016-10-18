BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.13
Lake Shore Bancorp Inc - Q3 2016 net interest income of $3.8 million increased $67,000, or 1.8% as compared to 2015 q3
Oct 18 DCT Industrial Trust Inc
DCT Industrial Trust appoints Tobias Hartmann to its board of directors
DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Appointment of Hartmann brings number of DCT Industrial directors to nine
Quarterly net interest income increased to $7.4 million compared to $6.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015
United Financial Bancorp Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28