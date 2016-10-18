BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Announces Update Regarding the Disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Centers in Poland, by Its Subsidiary, Plaza Centers

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza shopping and entertainment centers in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza centers
* Elbit imaging ltd - loi values asset at eur 42.3 million
* Elbit Imaging -Plaza Centers N.V. Signed a new non-binding letter of with a investment fund regarding sale of Suwaki Plaza shopping and entertainment center
* Elbit Imaging Ltd- Plaza is continuing to explore options for a separate sale of Torun Plaza