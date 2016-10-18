FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Announces Update Regarding the Disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Centers in Poland, by Its Subsidiary, Plaza Centers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Announces Update Regarding the Disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Centers in Poland, by Its Subsidiary, Plaza Centers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the disposal of Suwalki Plaza and Torun Plaza shopping and entertainment centers in poland, by its subsidiary, plaza centers

* Elbit imaging ltd - loi values asset at eur 42.3 million

* Elbit Imaging -Plaza Centers N.V. Signed a new non-binding letter of with a investment fund regarding sale of Suwaki Plaza shopping and entertainment center

* Elbit Imaging Ltd- Plaza is continuing to explore options for a separate sale of Torun Plaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.