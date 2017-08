Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - At September 30, 2016, total assets were $2.3 billion (up $14 million from June 30, 2016)