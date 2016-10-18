FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides Q3 2016 commodity price and derivatives update
October 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides Q3 2016 commodity price and derivatives update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Provides third quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update

* Says expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $20.4 million in Q3

* For Q4 of 2016, about 7,750 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average WTI price of $72.57 per barrel

* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain in Q3 due to positive derivative positions

* For Q3 of 2016, WTI oil prices averaged $44.94 per barrel, NWPL natural gas prices averaged $2.51 per MMBTU and nymex natural gas prices averaged $2.75/MMBTU

* Had derivative commodity swaps in place for Q3 of 2016 for 7,750 barrels of oil per day tied to WTI pricing at $72.57 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
