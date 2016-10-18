FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Comments on preliminary fiscal 2016 operating results and provides fiscal 2017 revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.85 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.76

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $205 million to $210 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 to 7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $196 million

* Q4 revenue $47 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.2 million

* Continue to seek acquisition and collaboration opportunities to expand and extend core capabilities

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $198.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $210.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan expected to be a penny dilutive to earnings per share for six months since acquisition, also better than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

