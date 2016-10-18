BRIEF-Fulton Financial Q3 earnings $0.24 per share

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fulton Financial Corp

* Reports third quarter earnings of $41 million, or $0.24 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased $1.6 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to Q2 of 2016

* Q3 net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.14 percent compared to Q2 of 2016

* Says provision for credit losses in Q3 of 2016 was $4.1 million, compared to a $2.5 million provision in Q2 of 2016

* Q3 pre-provision net revenue of $58.9 million 19.0 percent higher than Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: