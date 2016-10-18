FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Linear Technology Q1 earnings per share $0.47
#Market News
October 18, 2016

BRIEF-Linear Technology Q1 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Linear Technology Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $373.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $377.7 million

* Says as a result of pending transaction with Analog Devices, company will not hold a quarterly earnings conference call

* Says anticipating relatively flat sequential revenue in fiscal Q2 representing growth in 7 percent to 8.5 percent range on a year-over-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
