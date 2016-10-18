FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mincom Capital says intends to acquire Braille Holdings
October 18, 2016

BRIEF-Mincom Capital says intends to acquire Braille Holdings

Reuters Staff

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mincom Capital Inc

* Announces intent to acquire Braille Holdings Inc as an entry point to the lucrative energy storage space with next generation graphene based lithium battery technologies

* Says proposed purchase price is U.S. $2 million

* Says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Grafoid Inc to acquire Grafoid's 75 percent interest in Braille Holdings Inc

* Says proposes to raise up to $3 million by way of private placement of units of Mincom at a price of $0.10 per unit

* Says proceeds of private placement will be used to cover consideration of transaction with Grafoid and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

