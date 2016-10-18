FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-HPE says reaffirms FY 2016 financial outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HPE says reaffirms FY 2016 financial outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* HPE announces fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.90 to $1.95

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Reaffirms FY16 non-gaap eps outlook of $1.90-$1.95

* Provides FY17 combined company non-gaap EPS outlook of $2.00-$2.10

* Anticipates ending FY17 with an operating company net cash balance of approximately $8 billion

* Commits to returning $3 billion to shareholders in fy17

* Says HPE reaffirmed its FY16 outlook.

* Hewlett packard enterprise- as hpe is structured today, hpe expects revenue to be flat to down 1% when adjusted for divestitures and currency for fy17

* Sees combined company gaap eps to be $0.72 to $0.82 in fy17

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $50.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.