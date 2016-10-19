BRIEF-CGX energy provides operational update

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cgx Energy Inc :

* CGX energy provides operational update

* Term sheet was amended to extend exclusivity period until August 20, 2016.

* Following expiry of exclusivity period, company lost confidence in certain counter parties to term sheet for several reasons

* "After subsequent discussions, parties agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement at this time"

* Seeking a new partner to help in development of its Berbice port project

* Company is now actively seeking a new partner to help in development of its Berbice port project.

