BRIEF-CGX energy provides operational update

* CGX energy provides operational update
* Term sheet was amended to extend exclusivity period until August 20, 2016.
* Following expiry of exclusivity period, company lost confidence in certain counter parties to term sheet for several reasons
* "After subsequent discussions, parties agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement at this time"
* Seeking a new partner to help in development of its Berbice port project
