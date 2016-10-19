BRIEF-Bb&T reports Q3 earnings per share $0.73

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bb&T Corp -

* Reports record earnings of $599 million; 22% increase over third quarter of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Quaterly average loans and leases held for investment were $141.3 billion compared to $141.1 billion for Q2 of 2016

* Quarter-end common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets on fully phased-in basis was 9.9 percent versus 9.8 percent in Q2

* Taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q3, up $27 million from Q2 of 2016

* Q3 average deposits were $159.5 billion compared to $160.3 billion for prior quarter

* Quarterly taxable equivalent net interest income $1,650 million versus $1,501 million last year

* Excluding acquired from FDIC and PCI loans, provision for credit losses was $150 million for Q3, compared to $109 million for prior quarter

* Strategic actions during Q3 included termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements, settlement of certain matters related to FHA-insured mortgage loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: