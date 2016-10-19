FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Natus Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Natus Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $90.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.55

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.63 to $1.66

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.46

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.49

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $107 million to $109 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $104.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $381.2 million to $383.2 million

* Natus Medical Inc says "now expect our recently announced acquisition of otometrics to close on January 1, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.