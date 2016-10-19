BRIEF-Natus Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc
* Natus Medical announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $90.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.55
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.63 to $1.66
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.46
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.49
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $107 million to $109 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $104.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $381.2 million to $383.2 million
* Natus Medical Inc says "now expect our recently announced acquisition of otometrics to close on January 1, 2017"