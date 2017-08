Oct 19 (Reuters) - Orca Gold Inc -

* Orca gold announces private placement and investor relations agreement

* Company is seeking TSX venture exchange approval of non-brokered private placement up to 5.88 million common shares of company at $0.34/common share

* Says proceeds of private placement will be used to fund ongoing operations at company's 70%-owned block 14 project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: