BRIEF-Supervalu Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc -

* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $3.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.95 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Expect wholesale sales in second half of this year to be higher than last year

* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 5.2 percent

* Q2 save-a-lot net sales were $1.06 billion, compared to $1.09 billion last year, a decrease of 2.8 percent

* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 5.0 percent