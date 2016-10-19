BRIEF-NRG Energy announces early results for its cash tender offer
Oct 19 International Game Technology PLC -
* IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Everi Games Holding Inc
* Under agreement, Everi can offer games that include any of patented game features from IGT portfolio
* Under agreement, Everi will also pay licensing fees to IGT
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors authorized company to buy back an aggregate amount representing up to 10% of cos outstanding common shares