BRIEF-Dover Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing ops

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dover Corp -
* Dover reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.72 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dover - "Regarding Q4, we expect further improvements in our early cycle upstream oil & gas markets, strong performance in printing & identification"
* Dover corp says organic revenue is forecasted to decline 7% to 8% in 2016
* Dover corp - "also expect a seasonal decline in refrigeration & food equipment"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $6.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fourth quarter EPS to be largely in-line with Q3
* Sees fourth quarter EPS to be largely in-line with Q3
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S