10 months ago
BRIEF-Dover Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing ops
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dover Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dover Corp -

* Dover reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.72 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dover - "Regarding Q4, we expect further improvements in our early cycle upstream oil & gas markets, strong performance in printing & identification"

* Dover corp says organic revenue is forecasted to decline 7% to 8% in 2016

* Dover corp - "also expect a seasonal decline in refrigeration & food equipment"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $6.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fourth quarter EPS to be largely in-line with Q3

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
