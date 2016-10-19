FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 operating earnings per share $2.13
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 operating earnings per share $2.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp -

* M&T Bank Corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 Gaap earnings per share $2.10

* M&T Bank Corp qtrly provision for credit losses was $47 million, compared with $44 million in Q3 of 2015

* Says Q3 net interest income expressed on taxable-equivalent basis totaled $865 million, up 24% from $699 million in year-earlier quarter

* Net charge-offs of loans were $41 million during Q3 of 2016, compared with $40 million and $24 million in Q3 of 2015

* Common shareholders' equity per share and tangible equity per common share were $96.49 and $66.95, respectively, at June 30, 2016

* Common shareholders' equity was $15.1 billion, or $97.47 per share, at Sept 30, 2016, versus $11.7 billion, or $87.67 per share, at Sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
