BRIEF-Merck says phase 3 study with Letermovir meets its primary endpoint

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck announces pivotal phase 3 study of letermovir, an investigational antiviral medicine for prevention of cytomegalovirus (cmv) infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients, met primary endpoint

* Merck announces pivotal phase 3 study of letermovir, an investigational antiviral medicine for prevention of cytomegalovirus (cmv) infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients, met primary endpoint

* Merck & co inc - phase 3 study with letermovir met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: