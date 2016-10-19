FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Merck says phase 3 study with Letermovir meets its primary endpoint
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Merck says phase 3 study with Letermovir meets its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck announces pivotal phase 3 study of letermovir, an investigational antiviral medicine for prevention of cytomegalovirus (cmv) infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients, met primary endpoint

* Merck & co inc - phase 3 study with letermovir met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

