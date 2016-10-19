FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ardelyx to present findings from phase 2b trial of Tenapanor
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx to present findings from phase 2b trial of Tenapanor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc :

* Ardelyx announces the presentation of positive global endpoint findings from phase 2b trial of Tenapanor in patients with IBS-C at ACG annual meeting

* Ardelyx Inc- also evaluating tenapanor in phase 3 study for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease (esrd) patients on dialysis

* Ardelyx Inc- data from phase 3 study for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in ESRD expected to be reported in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
