BRIEF-Electrovaya signs supply agreement with a global OEM

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Electrovaya Inc -

* Electrovaya signs supply agreement and a strategic supplier agreement with a global OEM for residential energy storage applications

* Electrovaya Inc will supply 48V LITASTORE battery modules to global OEM if, as and when global OEM delivers purchase orders under agreements

* If max volume anticipated in volume pricing schedule is achieved,would result in EUR199 million being potential value of deal over 3-year period