BRIEF-St. Jude Medical Q3 earnings per share $0.73

Oct 19 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc -

* St. Jude Medical reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 sales $1.499 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* St. Jude Medical Inc qtrly total CRM sales were $378 million for Q3 of 2016, a 7 percent decline on both a reported and constant currency basis

* Due to planned merger with Abbott, st. Jude Medical withdrew financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Total cardiovascular sales were $313 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 8 percent compared to prior year quarter

* In q3 company recognized net after-tax charges of $74 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

* After-tax charges in Q3 related to amortization of intangible assets, product field action costs, litigation costs, acquisition-related costs

* St. Jude Medical Inc continues to expect Abbott transaction to close in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: