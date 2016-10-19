BRIEF-Abbott Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24 from continuing ops

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories -
* Abbott reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.29 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.19 to $2.21 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.61 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations excluding items
* Narrows full-year 2016 EPS guidance range for continuing operations
* Q3 total nutrition sales $ 1,755 million versus. $1,789 million last year
* Q3 total diagnostics sales $ 1,213 million versus $1,156 million last year
* Abbott laboratories - "Strong performance in established pharmaceuticals and medical devices led our sales growth this quarter,"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 total vascular sales $708 million versus. $672 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: