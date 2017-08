Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keek Inc -

* Keek announces amendment of technology agreement with Personas.com Corporation, provides update on Peeks app launch date

* Following amendment, Keek will receive 30% of gross revenue earned through use of Keek's platform

* In addition, will obtain access to certain proprietary payment processing technology for use in existing, future ventures, under amended terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: