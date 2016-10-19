BRIEF-Addvantage Technologies acquires assets of Triton Datacom for $6.5 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Addvantage Technologies Group Inc -

* Addvantage technologies acquires triton datacom; expanding its presence in the network and telecom equipment market

* Acquired assets of triton datacom for $6.5 million in cash, $2.0 million of deferred payments over next three years

* Says expects acquisition of triton to be immediately accretive to addvantage's consolidated Ebitda

* Says funded acquisition largely through additional debt of $4.0 million payable over three years

* All members of triton management team are expected to stay with company, Triton will operate as a standalone subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: