FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-UniFirst Q4 earnings per share $1.74
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UniFirst Q4 earnings per share $1.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp :

* Unifirst announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.74

* Q4 revenue $363.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.85, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.