BRIEF-Genuine Parts Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Genuine Parts Company reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 sales $3.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.02 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genuine Parts Co - for full year 2016, company is updating its sales guidance to flat to up 1% from up 1% to 2%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S