10 months ago
BRIEF-AbbVie announces positive pivotal phase 3 data for elagolix
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AbbVie announces positive pivotal phase 3 data for elagolix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* AbbVie announces positive pivotal phase 3 data demonstrating investigational medicine elagolix reduces menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis at the American Society for reproductive medicine scientific congress

* Elagolix shows superiority compared to placebo in reducing daily menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis

* FDA new drug application anticipated in 2017

* Elagolix shows superiority compared to placebo in reducing daily menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

