Google signs up CBS for Internet TV service - source
Oct 19 Alphabet Inc unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Oct 19 Phillips 66 Partners LP :
* Phillips 66 Partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
* Declared a third-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.531 per common unit
* Board of directors of its general partner declared a third-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.531 per common unit
* G2 Investment Partners Management Llc reports passive stake of 6.2 percent in Datawatch Corp as of oct 10 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ekZskD
* Heartland advisors inc reports 14.8 percent passive stake in interpace diagnostics group inc as of october 14 - sec filing