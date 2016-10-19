FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for $242 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for $242 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for US$242 million comprising 1,460 apartment units with weighted average year built of 2005 continuing to decrease average age of portfolio & 10% increase to monthly cash distribution

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Announces bought deal equity offering of approximately C$175 million of REIT units

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Reached agreement with underwriters to issue 9.5 million trust units at a price of C$18.45 per unit

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Board of trustees has approved a 10% increase to its unitholder monthly cash distributions

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Increase to cash distributions expected to be effective for jan 2017 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.