10 months ago
BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants Q3 earnings per share $0.30 including items
October 19, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants Q3 earnings per share $0.30 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bj's Restaurants Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 including items

* Q3 revenue $233.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $239.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 comparable restaurant sales declined 3.4 percent

* Says reducing number of planned fiscal 2017 restaurant openings to 10 to 15 compared to 17 restaurant openings this year

* Moving opening of two Indiana restaurants to Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Says reducing number of planned fiscal 2017 restaurant openings to 10 to 15 compared to 17 restaurant openings this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

