10 months ago
BRIEF-American Express posts Q3 earnings of $1.20 per share
October 19, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-American Express posts Q3 earnings of $1.20 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express reports third-quarter EPS of $1.20

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.65 to $5.75

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* American Express Co - now expects GAAP earnings per share for 2016 to be between $5.65 and $5.75, which includes restructuring charges

* American Express Co - FY adjusted earnings per share outlook, which excludes restructuring charges, is now $5.90 to $6.00

* American Express Co - global commercial services reported third-quarter net income of $466 million, unchanged from a year ago

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Express Co - global merchant services reported third-quarter net income of $359 million, down 10 percent from $397 million a year ago

* American Express Co - international consumer and network services reported third-quarter net income of $155 million, up 1 percent from $154 million a year ago

* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from $542 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

