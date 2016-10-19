BRIEF-Citrix Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 revenue $841 million versus I/B/E/S view $827.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.18 to $5.20 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.04 to $3.05
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.41 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says current preliminary outlook for full fiscal year 2017, excluding GoTo business, is for net revenue to grow by about 3 percent to 4 percent