BRIEF-Citrix Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $841 million versus I/B/E/S view $827.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.18 to $5.20 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.04 to $3.05

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says current preliminary outlook for full fiscal year 2017, excluding GoTo business, is for net revenue to grow by about 3 percent to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: