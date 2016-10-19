BRIEF-Select Comfort Q3 earnings per share $0.56

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 sales $368 million versus I/B/E/S view $391.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says outlook assumes high single-digit sales growth for full year

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $65 million, compared with $86 million in 2015

* Outlook also assumes an 11 percent increase in store count in 2016

* Outlook also assumes an 11 percent increase in store count in 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S