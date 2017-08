BRIEF-Lam Research quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.47

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.81

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.47

* Quarterly revenue $1.632 billion

* Sees December 2016 quarter net income per diluted share $ 1.82 +/- $ 0.10

* Sees December 2016 quarter non-gaap net income per diluted share $ 2.18 +/- $ 0.10

* Says sees shipments of $1.85 billion +/- $75 million for December 2016 quarter; sees revenue of $1.84 billion +/- $75 million for Dec. quarter