BRIEF-Kinder Morgan posts Q3 loss of $0.10 per share
October 19, 2016 / 8:50 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan posts Q3 loss of $0.10 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan Inc says for 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Kinder Morgan Inc says budgeted 2016 distributable cash flow was approximately $4.7 billion and budgeted 2016 adjusted ebitda was approximately $7.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We are ahead of our plan for 2016 year-end leverage"

* Kinder Morgan - continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to be about 3 percent below budget and distributable cash flow to be about 4 percent below budget for 2016

* Kinder Morgan Inc - continues to expect FY adjusted EBITDA to be about 3 percent below budget

* Kinder Morgan - remain on track to generate 2016 distributable cash flow in excess of expected dividends and our expected growth capital expenditures

* Do not expect to need to access capital markets to fund growth projects for foreseeable future beyond 2016

* Kinder Morgan Inc qtrly revenue $3.33 billion versus $3.70 billion last year

* Kinder Morgan - decrease in distributable cash flow for quarter attributable to lower contributions from co2 segment primarily due to lower commodity prices

* Q3 revenue view $3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to end year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.3 times

* Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 53.7 mbbl/d for Q3, down 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

