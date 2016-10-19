FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties announces Q3 2016 results
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties announces Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Eastgroup Properties Inc

* Eastgroup Properties announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $4.00 to $4.02

* Q3 FFO per share $1.04

* Eastgroup Properties Inc qtrly same property net operating income growth of 3.8%

* Eastgroup Properties Inc - EPS for 2016 is estimated to be in range of $2.93 to $2.95

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
