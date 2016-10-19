FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SL Green and BlackRock Real Assets form joint venture for Ownership of Manhattan Residential Property
October 19, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SL Green and BlackRock Real Assets form joint venture for Ownership of Manhattan Residential Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green and Blackrock Real Assets form joint venture for ownership of Manhattan Residential Property

* SL Green Realty Corp - Deal for $170 million.

* SL Green Realty Corp - New York community bank provided a 10-year $100 million mortgage loan at a 3% fixed interest rate

* SL Green Realty Corp - Transaction constitutes a sale by SL Green of a 49% ownership interest in entity to an investment account managed by Blackrock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

