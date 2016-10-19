BRIEF-Graco reports Q3 results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Graco Inc

* Graco reports third quarter results

* Graco Inc - Sales for quarter increased 3 percent, including 1 percentage point from acquired operations, with increases in all regions

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95

* Graco Inc says holding to outlook of low single-digit sales growth for Graco worldwide for full year 2016

* Graco Inc says "while our process segment saw modest growth sequentially in Q3, we are cautious about ongoing headwinds"

* Graco Inc qtrly net sales $327.2 million versus $319 million last year

* Graco Inc says in EMEA region, reiterate low-to-mid single-digit growth expectations for full year

* Graco Inc-" We anticipate americas region will finish full year 2016 flat compared with prior year"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $331.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: