10 months ago
BRIEF-Core laboratories Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Core laboratories Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories Nv

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 EPS of $0.38

* Q3 revenue $143.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $146.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $143 million to $145 million

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $148.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says also expected to continue to make opportunistic repurchases of its shares using fcf in excess of its dividend payments

* Q3 revenue $143.5 million versus $197.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
