October 19, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-eBay Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - eBay Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.19 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company expects Q4 net revenue between $2.36 billion and $2.41 billion

* GAAP operating margin decreased to 24.4 percent for Q3 of 2016, compared to 27.5 percent for same period last year

* Says sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.52 - $0.54

* Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 29.9 percent in Q3 of 2016, compared to 31.9 percent for same period last year

* Says gross merchandise volume for quarter ended September 30, 2016 of $20.1 billion, increasing 5 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis

* Says expects FY net revenue between $8.95 billion and $9.0 billion

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.05 - $1.15

* "Continues to be acquisitive in areas of geographic and vertical expansion, and adding key technology and talent"

* Says in Q3, added over one million active buyers across platforms, to a total of 165 million global active buyers

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

