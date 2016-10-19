BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports Q3 EPS of $0.82

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q3 sales $321 million versus I/B/E/S view $333.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Qtrly value added revenue down 2 pct to $195 million

* Qtrly shipments 148 million LBS versus 151 million LBS

* For FY 2016 continue to anticipate about 5 pct year-over-year value added revenue growth for aerospace and high strength applications

* "We expect aerospace industry demand for 2017 will be off slightly from 2016"