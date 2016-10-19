FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports Q3 EPS of $0.82
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports Q3 EPS of $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q3 sales $321 million versus I/B/E/S view $333.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Qtrly value added revenue down 2 pct to $195 million

* Qtrly shipments 148 million LBS versus 151 million LBS

* For FY 2016 continue to anticipate about 5 pct year-over-year value added revenue growth for aerospace and high strength applications

* "We expect aerospace industry demand for 2017 will be off slightly from 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.