10 months ago
BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q3 revenue $1.1 bln
October 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q3 revenue $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - FMC Technologies Inc :

* FMC Technologies reports third quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20; excluding charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.35

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total inbound orders were $692.2 million, including $401 million in subsea technologies orders

* FMC Technologies Inc - company's quarter-end backlog stands at $3 billion, including Subsea Technologies backlog of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

