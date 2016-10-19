FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
October 19, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $135 million

* Sees Q3 total volumes approximated 2.4m tons, a more than 20 percent increase over Q2 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says restructuring of leases and purchase contracts serves to decrease cash operating costs by about $15 million through Dec 31, 2017

* Says continues to expect an approximate $15 million of annualized savings from ongoing cost reduction initiatives

* Says during Q3 , renegotiated cancellation and/or deferral into 2020 and 2021 of railcars that were scheduled for delivery in 2017 and 2018

* Says during Q3 of 2016, company renegotiated certain railcar leases and purchase contracts, including reduction of certain lease rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

