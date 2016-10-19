BRIEF-People's Utah says declared a 14.3 pct increase to quarterly dividend
* Says board of directors declared a 14.3 percent increase to quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share.
Oct 19 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $135 million
* Sees Q3 total volumes approximated 2.4m tons, a more than 20 percent increase over Q2 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says restructuring of leases and purchase contracts serves to decrease cash operating costs by about $15 million through Dec 31, 2017
* Says continues to expect an approximate $15 million of annualized savings from ongoing cost reduction initiatives
* Says during Q3 , renegotiated cancellation and/or deferral into 2020 and 2021 of railcars that were scheduled for delivery in 2017 and 2018
* Says during Q3 of 2016, company renegotiated certain railcar leases and purchase contracts, including reduction of certain lease rates
* Announces revised record date for quarterly cash dividend for common stock
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 T-Mobile US Inc will pay $48 million to resolve a federal probe into whether it adequately disclosed speed and data restrictions for its "unlimited" data plan subscribers, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.