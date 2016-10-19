FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SLM Corp :

* Sallie Mae reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly net interest income increases 27 percent from year-ago quarter to $223 million

* SLM Corp sees full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.52

* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses of $41 million, up from $27 million

* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 27 percent from year-ago quarter to $13.7 billion

* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.04 percent, up from 1.91 percent

* SLM Corp sees full-year private education loan originations of $4.6 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

