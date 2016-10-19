FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Accuride announces commencement of tender offer for 9.5 pct first priority senior secured notes due 2018
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Accuride announces commencement of tender offer for 9.5 pct first priority senior secured notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Accuride Corp :

* Accuride Corporation announces commencement of tender offer and consent solicitation for cash for any and all of its 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018

* Accuride - commenced cash tender offer for any, all outstanding $310 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018

* Accuride Corp says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on November 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
