10 months ago
BRIEF-Yadkin Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.32
October 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yadkin Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yadkin Financial Corp :

* Yadkin Financial Corporation reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.43

* Yadkin Financial Corp - provision for loan losses was $3.0 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $2.3 million in q2 of 2016

* Yadkin Financial Corp - net interest income totaled $64.0 million in Q3 of 2016, which was an increase from $63.5 million in Q2 of 2016

* Yadkin Financial- postponing of Newbridge Systems integration means some cost savings anticipated following Newbridge merger will not be realized in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
