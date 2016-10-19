FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BancorpSouth announces Q3 financial results
October 19, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BancorpSouth announces Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc

* BancorpSouth announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest revenue was $114.6 million an increase of 3.2 percent from $111.1 million

* BancorpSouth - earnings for quarter reflect no recorded provision for credit losses, compared to a negative provision of $3.0 million for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

