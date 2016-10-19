BRIEF-HNI Corp. reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.74

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hni Corp

* HNI Corp. reports earnings for third quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 sales $584.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.75 to $3.15 including items

* HNI Corp - estimates sales to be down 1 to 4 percent in q4 over same period in prior year

* HNI corp - non-gaap earnings per diluted share are anticipated in range of $2.60 to $2.70 for full year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $581.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S